Bill Belichick Clears The Air About 24-Year-Old Girlfriend, Nixed HBO Show

The eight-time Super Bowl winner and current head coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill spoke on the "Pivot" podcast Friday, May 16, about his new book,"The Art of Winning: Lessons From a Life in Football."

But it was impossible to ignore the buzz surrounding his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, a former Miss America contestant 49 years his junior. It's a strange pivot for the famously taciturn coach, who enjoys talking to the media about as much as he does undergoing a botched root canal—especially when it involves his personal life.

The 73-year-old Belichick didn't disclose how the two met or details about their personal relationship, but he did clarify Hudson's role in managing his professional life outside of football, per NBC News.

“As I stay focused on football, some of the other opportunities that come along, Jordon looks at those and can dig into a little bit deeper,” he told the hosts. “But really what she does helps me spend my time on football, and that’s what’s important to me.”

Multiple insiders have expressed concerns about Hudson's intentions especially after she began heavily involving herself in his public life, such as during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," where she sat off-camera and objected to questions about their relationship.

In his "Pivot" appearance, Belichick said HBO's "Hard Knocks" — which has followed the preseasons of multiple NFL teams and wanted to chronicle arguably the greatest NFL coach making the transition to college ball — just wasn't a good fit for the Carolina Tar Heels.

“That’s not what we are, the drama of training camp, and who’s going to get cut and all that. We’re a season, and they don’t want that," he said. “There’s film issues, too. But forget about the film issues. Just say you could straighten all those out. The 'Hard Knocks' just didn’t fit for us. That’s the bottom line.”

However, insider reports claim HBO pulled the plug after Hudson “demanded” to be named an executive producer of Hard Knocks and requested to screen all footage before it aired, according to Page Six.

