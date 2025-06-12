Biggest Great White Shark Recorded On Atlantic Coast: Where He's Headed

The biggest great white shark ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean is heading north after disappearing off the radar for a few weeks.

Nicknamed Contender, the 14-foot, 1,653-pound mature male was just pinged off Pamlico Sound in North Carolina, suggesting a potential migration north, according to Ocearch global shark tracker.

The mature male is moving from North Carolina up the East Coast, likely to spend the summer in colder waters near Canada, researchers say, noting that it's a common migration pattern for great whites during late spring and early summer.

Contender was tagged in mid-January off the Florida/Georgia coast, about 45 miles offshore.

Ocearch says the tag deployed on Contender "will provide valuable real-time data for approximately five years, helping us track his movements and understand his migration patterns."

