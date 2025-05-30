Big Lots Reopening 78 Stores As Retailer Finishes Bankruptcy Comeback: See The Full List

Big Lots will open 78 stores on Wednesday, June 5, the company said in a news release on Friday, May 30. The chain began reopening locations in April after it was purchased by Variety Wholesalers in December 2024.

After this wave of reopenings, Big Lots will have 219 stores back in business in the mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and South. Nine stores were the first to open on Thursday, April 10, and 132 locations joined in May.

Big Lots said its reopening plan has received "an overwhelmingly positive customer response."

"This enthusiastic response reinforces our belief that taking Big Lots back to the roots of what made it a huge success resonates with our customers," Variety president and CEO Lisa Seigies said. "Providing great value will always be our core mission."

Once the June reopenings happen, there will be 24 locations in Pennsylvania and 17 stores in Virginia. No Big Lots have returned in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.

A Big Lots spokesperson told Daily Voice that Big Lots hasn't made concrete plans to reopen stores in CT, MA, MD, NJ, and NY.

"While we do not have any stores in the Northeast on the list currently, we are constantly pursuing opportunities for expansion," the spokesperson said.

Here are the PA and VA locations reopening in June:

Pennsylvania

East Rochester – 750 Ohio River Boulevard

Ephrata – 389 North Reading Road

Fairless Hills – 500 Lincoln Highway (Route 1)

Greensburg – 6041 Route 30

Hanover – 1150 Carlisle Street

Indiana – 2444 Philadelphia Street

Johnstown – 1425 Scalp Avenue

Pittsburgh – 4717 McKnight Road

Pittsburgh – 11628 Penn Hills Drive

Washington – 254 Oak Springs Road

York – 2140 White Street

Virginia

Chesapeake – 1971 Military Highway South

Hampton – 2318 West Mercury Boulevard

Norfolk – 1851 East Little Creek Road

Richlands – 180 Kents Ridge Road

Williamsburg – 6610 Mooretown Road

Vinton – 1090 Bypass Road

Big Lots stores are offering discounted clothing, home décor, and other deals, with new inventory arriving weekly. After the June reopenings, the retailer plans to hold grand reopening celebrations in the fall at all 219 locations.

Big Lots is also reopening stores in several other states:

Florida

Brandon

Fort Myers

Milton

North Fort Myers

Ruskin

Spring Hill

St. Cloud

Georgia

Covington

Lagrange

Statesboro

Kentucky

Bowling Green

North Carolina

Aberdeen

Albemarle

Concord

Franklin

Fuquay-Varina

High Point

High Point

Jacksonville

Kannapolis

Laurinburg

Lumberton

Mentor

Morehead City

Morganton

Murphy

New Bern

Salisbury

Sanford

Shallotte

Spindale

Waynesville

Weaverville

Wilmington

Ohio

Akron (two locations)

Barberton

Canton

Cincinnati

Cuyahoga Falls

East Rochester

Gallipolis

Garfield Heights

Harrison

Marietta

South Point

Wheelersburg

South Carolina

Beaufort

Columbia (two locations)

Conway

Goose Creek

Moncks Corner

Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach

Summerville

Tennessee

Chattanooga

Columbia

Cookeville

Kingsport

Rockwood

Variety operates more than 400 stores across 18 states under brands like Roses, Roses Express, and Maxway.

