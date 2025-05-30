Big Lots Reopening 78 Stores As Retailer Finishes Bankruptcy Comeback: See The Full List

Big Lots will open 78 stores on Wednesday, June 5, the company said in a news release on Friday, May 30. The chain began reopening locations in April after it was purchased by Variety Wholesalers in December 2024.
After this wave of reopenings, Big Lots will have 219 stores back in business in the mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and South. Nine stores were the first to open on Thursday, April 10, and 132 locations joined in May.
Big Lots said its reopening plan has received "an overwhelmingly positive customer response."
"This enthusiastic response reinforces our belief that taking Big Lots back to the roots of what made it a huge success resonates with our customers," Variety president and CEO Lisa Seigies said. "Providing great value will always be our core mission."
Once the June reopenings happen, there will be 24 locations in Pennsylvania and 17 stores in Virginia. No Big Lots have returned in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.
A Big Lots spokesperson told Daily Voice that Big Lots hasn't made concrete plans to reopen stores in CT, MA, MD, NJ, and NY.
"While we do not have any stores in the Northeast on the list currently, we are constantly pursuing opportunities for expansion," the spokesperson said.
Here are the PA and VA locations reopening in June:
Pennsylvania
- East Rochester – 750 Ohio River Boulevard
- Ephrata – 389 North Reading Road
- Fairless Hills – 500 Lincoln Highway (Route 1)
- Greensburg – 6041 Route 30
- Hanover – 1150 Carlisle Street
- Indiana – 2444 Philadelphia Street
- Johnstown – 1425 Scalp Avenue
- Pittsburgh – 4717 McKnight Road
- Pittsburgh – 11628 Penn Hills Drive
- Washington – 254 Oak Springs Road
- York – 2140 White Street
Virginia
- Chesapeake – 1971 Military Highway South
- Hampton – 2318 West Mercury Boulevard
- Norfolk – 1851 East Little Creek Road
- Richlands – 180 Kents Ridge Road
- Williamsburg – 6610 Mooretown Road
- Vinton – 1090 Bypass Road
Big Lots stores are offering discounted clothing, home décor, and other deals, with new inventory arriving weekly. After the June reopenings, the retailer plans to hold grand reopening celebrations in the fall at all 219 locations.
Big Lots is also reopening stores in several other states:
Florida
- Brandon
- Fort Myers
- Milton
- North Fort Myers
- Ruskin
- Spring Hill
- St. Cloud
Georgia
- Covington
- Lagrange
- Statesboro
Kentucky
- Bowling Green
North Carolina
- Aberdeen
- Albemarle
- Concord
- Franklin
- Fuquay-Varina
- High Point
- High Point
- Jacksonville
- Kannapolis
- Laurinburg
- Lumberton
- Mentor
- Morehead City
- Morganton
- Murphy
- New Bern
- Salisbury
- Sanford
- Shallotte
- Spindale
- Waynesville
- Weaverville
- Wilmington
Ohio
- Akron (two locations)
- Barberton
- Canton
- Cincinnati
- Cuyahoga Falls
- East Rochester
- Gallipolis
- Garfield Heights
- Harrison
- Marietta
- South Point
- Wheelersburg
South Carolina
- Beaufort
- Columbia (two locations)
- Conway
- Goose Creek
- Moncks Corner
- Myrtle Beach
- North Myrtle Beach
- Summerville
Tennessee
- Chattanooga
- Columbia
- Cookeville
- Kingsport
- Rockwood
Variety operates more than 400 stores across 18 states under brands like Roses, Roses Express, and Maxway.
