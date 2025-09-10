Best Restaurants In America: NYT Says These NYC Spots Are Must-Tries

Several eateries along the East Coast earned a place, including a few newcomers.

Connecticut:

Haring’s (New) — Noank: Seafood spot, opened June 2024, haringsnoank.com. The Times calls it “the New England seafood shack you’ve always wanted.”

Washington DC:

Dōgon (New) — Washington: African, Caribbean, Creole, opened September 2024

La’ Shukran (New) — Washington: Modern Levantine, opened September 2024

Maryland:

The Wren (New) — Baltimore: Gastro pub, opened February 2025: The Times says: "A perfect pub requires excellent draft beers, exquisite cocktails, great whiskeys, a few well-chosen wines and food prepared with superb ingredients and meticulous care. The Wren must have been taking notes."

Massachusetts

La Padrona (New) — Boston: Italian, opened May 2024

McGonagle’s — Boston: Irish, opened December 2024: Chef Aidan McGee won Best Sunday Roast in London. The Times says: "McGonagle’s is a bit upscale, but that doesn’t mean a trip to fine-dining’s dark side."

New York:

New Jersey

Chatpati Delhi — Franklin Park: Indian, opened June 2023

Pennsylvania:

Mawn — Philadelphia: Cambodian/Pan Asian, opened March 2023. The Times says: " There isn’t a dish you won’t ache to eat again, one of the reasons reservations at Mawn are in such high demand."

Meetinghouse — Philadelphia: American Tavern, opened August 2023

Virginia:

Maude and the Bear — Staunton: Seasonal new American, opened April 2024. According to the restaurant's website, Chef Ian Boden, a two-time James Beard nominee, trained in NYC before returning to Virginia, where his restaurant The Shack earned national acclaim.

Click here for the full list of best restaurants from the New York Times.

