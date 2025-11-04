Best Places To Retire List Sees Major Shake-Up: Here's What's New

U.S. News & World Report released its 2026 Best Places to Retire list on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The website analyzed more than 850 cities based on how well they meet retirees' priorities such as quality of life, affordability, and health care access.

For the first time, U.S. News incorporated population and migration trends among Americans 55 and older.

"The expansion of the 2026 Best Places to Retire rankings to evaluate over 850 cities enables retirees to have a more granular starting point when deciding where to spend their golden years,” said U.S. News contributing editor Tim Smart. "Whether seeking a bustling city or a quiet town, retirees are now empowered with a more precise view of the best places to settle down."

Midland, Michigan, claimed the No. 1 spot in its first appearance on the list. The small city about two hours north of Detroit earned high marks for affordability and retiree taxes.

Another newcomer, Weirton, West Virginia, ranked second thanks to strong scores in quality of life, happiness, and affordability. Homosassa Springs, Florida, finished third, boosted by its strong population growth among residents 55 and older.

Two cities in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic cracked the top 10: Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Lynchburg, Virginia. They ranked highly thanks to their positive metrics in affordability and retiree taxes.

Here are the top 10 Best Places to Retire in 2026, according to US News:

Midland, MI Weirton, WV Homosassa Springs, FL The Woodlands, TX Spring, TX Rancho Rio, NM Spring Hill, FL Altoona, PA Palm Coast, FL Lynchburg, VA

"Retirees are prioritizing quality of life over affordability for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," Smart said. "This, coupled with an expanded number of places evaluated, allowed a number of midwestern cities to secure high positions in the rankings."

Fourteen other Northeast and mid-Atlantic communities earned spots in the top 250, recognized for their mix of livability, affordability, and access to medical care:

73. Newton, MA

77. Harrisonburg, VA

89. Ellicott City, MD

101. Roanoke, VA

134. Suffolk, VA

156. Staunton, VA

163. Winchester, VA

196. Williamsport, PA

201. Somerville, MA

213. Lebanon, PA

215. Chesapeake, VA

225. Virginia Beach, VA

234. Greece, NY

238. Waltham, MA

The rankings were based on data from federal, state, and local sources, including the FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis, and U.S. News' Best Hospitals rankings.

You can click here to see the full U.S. News list of Best Places to Retire in 2026.

