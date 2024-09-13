Ben & Jerry's Co-Founders Make New 'Kamala' Ice Cream

The co-founders of Ben & Jerry's, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, just announced that they have teamed up with the progressive advocacy group MoveOn.Org to create a new flavor of ice cream called "Kamala's Coconut Jubilee," in honor of Vice President Harris' presidential campaign.

It's part of a get out the vote campaign that will kick off with a rally in Philadelphia on Monday, Sept. 16. The "Scoop The Vote" tour will then travel to more than 20 battleground cities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

MoveOn’s Scoop the Vote Ice Cream Truck Tour will give out free ice cream, hold giveaways, help people register to vote, and make a plan to cast a ballot on Nov. 5, the organization said in a news release.

“You can lick and say you care all you want, but if you’re not going for the big scoop — to get registered and vote — at the end of the day, all you’ve got is some drips down your shirt. Go big. Scoop the vote,” said Ben Cohen.

The name of Harris' ice cream comes from a meme of the Vice President that went viral over the summer.

This is only the second time that the co-founders of the beloved Vermont-based ice cream brand have teamed up with a politician to create an ice cream flavor. They created "Yes Pecan" in 2008 for former President Barack Obama's inaugural campaign for the White House. His slogan was "Yes we can."

Ironically, President Joe Biden, known for his love of chocolate chip ice cream, hasn't gotten his own scoop.

Click here to see the "Scoop The Tour" stops.

