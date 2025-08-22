Beloved Sitcom Star Loni Anderson’s Cause Of Death Revealed

TMZ reported on Friday, Aug. 22, that Anderson, who died on Sunday, Aug. 3, in Los Angeles, succumbed to metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

The death certificate, obtained by TMZ, confirms that the disease, which originates in the uterus and can spread to vital organs like the lungs and liver, ultimately led to her death just days before her 80th birthday.

Anderson, best known for her unforgettable portrayal of Jennifer Marlowe, the savvy, quick-witted receptionist on the hit sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, captured the hearts of viewers across the US during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Her performance earned her three Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nods, cementing her status as a television icon.

Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson’s career extended far beyond WKRP.

She starred in acclaimed television films such as The Jayne Mansfield Story alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and the 1991 mystery White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd.

Her personal life was often in the spotlight, particularly her high-profile marriage and subsequent divorce from actor Burt Reynolds.

Despite the challenges she faced, Anderson’s charm, comedic timing, and resilience left a lasting mark on the entertainment industry. She continued to act in various projects, including a recent appearance in the Lifetime film Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas.

