Bell-To-Bell Ban: NY Schools Have Days Left To Finalize Smartphone Restrictions

Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a roundtable on Monday, July 14, with Capital Region school leaders and the state teachers union to discuss how the statewide ban will be implemented when the 2025-2026 school year begins.

The new law — signed earlier this year — requires all public school districts to publish their distraction-free device policies by Friday, August 1. Nearly 150 districts, including Albany, Schenectady, Utica, and East Greenbush, have already submitted their final plans.

“I’m encouraged by my discussion with Capital Region school districts that have already implemented their distraction-free policy,” Hochul said. “New York will be ready to implement bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions on the first day of school.”

What The Law Requires

The law creates a statewide standard banning personal smartphone and internet-connected device use from the start to the end of the school day — including lunch and study halls. However, schools retain flexibility in how they store students’ phones. $13.5 million in funding is available for those needing storage solutions.

Exceptions are allowed for students with medical needs, academic requirements, or Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), and for emergencies or caregiving communication. Schools must also provide a way for parents to contact their children during the day.

The policy does not ban all tech — school-issued internet-enabled devices used for lessons (like tablets or Chromebooks) remain allowed.

Why It Matters

Hochul said the policy was developed after a statewide listening tour with teachers, parents, and students. Her administration released a report titled “More Learning, Less Scrolling” which found:

Smartphones significantly distract students and impact creativity

Phone-free classrooms improve mental health

Student safety is not compromised by removing phones

Engagement in clubs, sports, and the arts boosts student focus

Backed By Educators And Lawmakers

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) President Melinda Person said the goal isn’t to cut students off — it’s to reconnect them with what matters.

“We’re not banning connection; we’re restoring it,” she said. “The kind that only happens when students can look up from their phones and engage with the world — and the people — around them.”

State Sen. Patricia Fahy also praised the move, noting that students spend over 90 minutes each school day on their phones.

“If kids are distracted in the classroom, they aren’t learning,” she said. “It’s that simple.”

What’s Next?

All New York school districts must finalize and publish their bell-to-bell smartphone restriction policies by Thursday, August 1. The law officially takes effect on the first day of school this fall.

What Do You Think?

Do you support New York’s new rule banning smartphones during the entire school day? Sound off in our poll above.

