Bear Sighted In Public Park In Hudson Valley

The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 22, when the City of Middletown Police said a bear was seen inside Fancher-Davidge Park on Lake Avenue.

In an update on Tuesday morning, Sept. 23, the department said the animal had appeared to have left the area and that the park remains open.

The department added that while bears typically steer clear of people, officers are monitoring the situation and will notify the state Department of Environmental Conservation if the animal becomes a threat.

