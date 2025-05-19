Fair 65°

SHARE

Bear Seen Roaming In This Rockland County Hamlet (Video)

A bear was spotted sauntering in a Rockland County hamlet over the weekend. 

This bear was seen running in Monsey on Sunday, May 18. 

This bear was seen running in Monsey on Sunday, May 18. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The sighting occurred in Monsey on Sunday evening, May 18, according to The Monsey Scoop.

A video posted by The Monsey Scoop showed the bear running across a paved path into nearby woods. 

Although the exact location of the sighting was not immediately available, the outlet said police are urging residents to leave the animals alone. 

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, residents can protect themselves and their properties from bears by not feeding them and reducing attractants by hiding garbage cans, feeders, and pet food.  

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE