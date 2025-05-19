Bear Seen Roaming In This Rockland County Hamlet (Video)

The sighting occurred in Monsey on Sunday evening, May 18, according to The Monsey Scoop.

A video posted by The Monsey Scoop showed the bear running across a paved path into nearby woods.

Although the exact location of the sighting was not immediately available, the outlet said police are urging residents to leave the animals alone.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, residents can protect themselves and their properties from bears by not feeding them and reducing attractants by hiding garbage cans, feeders, and pet food.

