Bear Kills Deer In NJ Backyard, Police Say

Officers responded to a home on Hartwich Street around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, June 10, for a report of a dead deer in the yard, according to Maywood Police Sgt. William Phayre.

The bear was spotted by patrol leaving the yard, Phayre said. Animal Control was notified and arrived shortly after to remove the deceased deer.

Attempts to locate the bear were unsuccessful, police said. Officers at the scene said the bear is believed to have then crossed The Esplanade and walked toward Hackensack.

A black bear was spotted in Paramus Tuesday morning, June 10, and while police could not confirm that it was the same bear they said it was a strong possibility.

Multiple black bear sightings have been reported in the last few days across Bergen County in Midland Park, Paramus, and Hackensack.

Here's what you should do if you see a bear, according to the NJDEP:

