Basement Blaze Prompts Search For Residents, Investigation In NY

The blaze happened in Poughkeepsie at 19 Glen Dr. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at around 2 a.m., according to the New Hamburg Fire District.

Crews arrived within five minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the basement. A 10-75 alarm was requested, bringing in more help from the Arlington Fire District.

Once there, firefighters made an aggressive interior attack that kept the flames confined to the garage while also searching the home for anyone inside, the department said. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Agencies assisting included the Village of Wappingers Falls Fire Department, Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, Town of Poughkeepsie Police, Empress EMS, and Central Hudson.

The department said the fire remains under investigation by the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Detective Bureau.

The incident also prompted the department to remind residents of the importance of having working smoke detectors inside their homes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.