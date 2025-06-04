Baseball Legend Calls Out AOC Over Colorado Terror Attack Response: Stop 'Virtue Signaling'

Eight people were burned on Sunday, June 1, when a 45-year-old father of five reportedly threw firebombs at a peaceful protest in Boulder, Colorado. The demonstration was calling for the release of Jewish hostages in Gaza.

In response to the attack, Ocasio-Cortez said more needs to be done to counter the rising tide of antisemitism bubbling in the country since the Israel-Gaza war began.

Youkilis, who is Jewish, said he thought her response was insincere and that she needed to stop "virtue signaling" and work toward real change, especially in her district, which includes the Bronx.

In a Fox News interview, the former third baseman pushed further, telling host Brian Kilmeade that Jewish people across the U.S. are terrified following targeted attacks and murders. He added that people he knows who were once anti-gun are now purchasing pistols for self-protection.

"The Jewish people are tired," he said. "We're tired of having to deal with so much hatred."

Ocasio-Cortez has received both praise and pushback for her comments on the conflict, calling it an "unfolding genocide" of the Palestinian people. She has also advocated for halting the flow of American weapons to Israel.

Youkilis said he believes all American politicians should focus on the problems at home. He noted that armed guards now protect synagogues and Jewish community centers, including the one his children attend, underscoring the danger Jewish people face across the US.

"This isn't a political issue," he added. "It's a moral issue."

