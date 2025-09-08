Barbershop Shooting: Boy, 16, Arrested On Attempted Murder In NY Incident, Cops Say

The arrest was made on Friday, Sept. 5, two days after the shooting at 6 West Barbershop on West Main Street in Middletown, the Middletown Police Department announced on Monday, Sept. 8.

On the day of the shooting, Wednesday, Sept. 3, a 17-year-old barbershop employee was struck multiple times by a masked gunman. Police said the suspect entered the shop wearing black clothing and a camouflage mask before firing four or five shots directly at the victim, who was sitting by the front window waiting for a customer.

The victim suffered three gunshot wounds to his back but remained conscious and alert before being rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

With help from the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center, the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, and NYPD officers from the 33rd and 30th precincts, Middletown detectives tracked the 16-year-old suspect to New York City. They took him into custody without incident after spotting him leaving a building, police said.

The young Middletown resident, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was charged with second-degree attempted murder. On Saturday, Sept. 6, he was arraigned in Youth Part Court at Middletown City Court and remanded to a juvenile detention facility on $200,000 cash bail, $400,000 partially secured bond, or $800,000 bond.

Middletown Police Chief John Ewanciw said the quick arrest should reassure the community.

"This crime understandably shocked our community, given the extreme violence and reckless nature of discharging a firearm inside a local business," Ewanciw said in a statement on Monday, adding, "I commend the dedication and professionalism of all officers and detectives involved in this investigation. Their swift action led to the successful apprehension of a dangerous suspect."

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to call the Middletown Police Detective Division at 845-343-3152. All calls will be kept confidential.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

