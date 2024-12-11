Bah Humbug! MTA Closes Tap On SantaCon Boozing For Metro-North, Lirr Riders

In preparation for SantaCon 2024, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced a 32-hour alcohol ban across all Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Metro-North Railroad trains and stations.

The restriction will take effect at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, and remain in place until noon on Sunday, Dec. 15, aiming to ensure a safe and smooth ride for all passengers.

“Our top priority is ensuring that Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders can celebrate safely,” said MTA Police Chief John Mueller. “The holiday season is a wonderful time of year, and we want everyone to get to their destination smoothly and on time while enjoying the festivities.”

MTA Police will be out in full force at major transit hubs, including Penn Station, Grand Central Madison, and Grand Central Terminal, to enforce the ban. Officers will confiscate alcoholic beverages, issue summonses, and may remove violators from trains or stations if necessary.

NJ Transit announced that it is prohibiting all beverages on its trains, light rail vehicles and buses on Saturday, December 14 to coincide with SantaCon in New York City and on Saturday, December 21 to coincide with the SantaCon event in Hoboken.

"No beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles during this time," NJ Transit said. "This policy will be strictly enforced."

SantaCon, the annual holiday bar crawl known for its merry (and sometimes rowdy) participants, draws large crowds to New York City, making this seasonal policy a recurring measure. Riders are encouraged to travel responsibly and avoid any naughty list-worthy antics.

Remember: the only spirits allowed on board this weekend are the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future.

You can learn more about SantaCon NYC here.

