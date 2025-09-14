Bad Google Results Could Cost You Hundreds, Study Finds: Here's How

WalletHub released a study analyzing Google search result trends on Monday, Sept. 8. The personal finance website said that following the first-page recommendations for "best 0 APR credit cards" can cost consumers up to $616 compared to the best deal available.

The study looked at the top credit card recommended by each site on Google's first page and weighed the cards against the actual best 0% APR card on the market.

"Google results have gone so far downhill, they're practically underwater, and it's costing people a lot of time and money - especially those who mistakenly believe the top results are still the best results," said WalletHub CEO Odysseas Papadimitriou.

The analysis revealed an average cost of $341 for trusting the top recommendations on Google's first page, $266 for following biased credit card company suggestions, and $568 for relying on Reddit's top-ranking page. The worst option on page one would cost consumers $616.

WalletHub, which ranked 37th in Google's search results, claims that it saves consumers between $108 and $616 compared to the top recommendations on page one.

"A lot of people assume Google's incentives are aligned with their own, but that's just not true anymore," Papadimitriou said. "Google wants to maximize profits, regardless of the impact on users. Individual searchers need to take a similarly self-centered approach, by not taking Google's rankings as a value judgment and doing the research to maximize their own savings.

You can click here to see WalletHub's full study.

