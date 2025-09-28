Bad Bunny Chosen As Super Bowl LX Halftime Performer: What To Know

Bad Bunny was unveiled as the halftime show performer for Super Bowl LX. The NFL and NBC made the announcement during halftime of the Sunday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the 31-year-old will be the first entirely Spanish-language artist to host what's usually the most-watched 15 minutes on US television each year. The halftime show is sponsored by Apple Music.

This will be Bad Bunny's second appearance at the Super Bowl halftime. He was also featured during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's show during Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

In a teaser video, Bad Bunny is seen sitting on a football goal post on a beach at sunset.

"I've been thinking about it the past few days, and after talking about it with my team, I think I'll have one date in the United States," Bad Bunny said in a translated social media post.

Bad Bunny was referencing his decision to skip the continental US on his global Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos) tour, which begins in November. In a recent interview, Bad Bunny admitted that he will bypass the mainland because of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids under President Donald Trump.

The announcement comes eight days after Bad Bunny finished his "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" (I Don't Want to Leave Here) residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 31 concerts have been credited with generating more than $200 million in tourism-related revenue for Puerto Rico.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction for his performance at Super Bowl LIX in February 2024. Other recent hosts include Usher, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and The Weeknd.

The NBC announcement's timing also comes as Bad Bunny prepares to host the season 51 premiere of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, Oct. 4. He was the musical guest on the season 50 finale in May.

Bad Bunny's journey to the Super Bowl started when he joined a church choir at five years old, according to Billboard. He began uploading songs to SoundCloud in 2016 and quickly gained popularity, with his debut 2018 album "X 100PRE" peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Featuring on Cardi B's song "I Like It," Bad Bunny got his first No. 1 hit, with the help of Colombian hip-hop star J Balvin. Bad Bunny's 2020 album "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo" (The Last Tour of the World) became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach the top of the Billboard 200.

Bad Bunny is also known for hit songs like "DtMF," "Moscow Mule," "Mía" (Mine), "NUEVAYoL," "Dakiti," "Tití Me Preguntó" (Auntie Asked Me), and "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" (Unforgettable Dance). His music and accompanying videos proudly display Puerto Rican culture.

The three-time Grammy Award winner spoke about his love for his home island on TODAY back in August.

"This is so far my best experience in music, maybe in life," he said about his residency. "What is happening right now in San Juan in that arena is something magical. It's such a pleasure to show my culture, my country, my land, there, right there in my house."

Bad Bunny has also branched into other parts of the entertainment world. He recently guest-starred in the movie "Happy Gilmore 2" and has competed in World Wrestling Entertainment events.

Super Bowl LX will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

