Backup Camera Dangers Spark Recall Of Nearly 1.1M Vehicles In Ford's Latest Safety Issue

Ford issued the recall for 1,075,299 vehicles from 44 models, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. The defect raises crash risks and adds to a long string of recalls that have plagued Ford in 2025.

The recall impacts Ford and Lincoln vehicles with a software bug that can freeze or delay the rear camera image when reversing. The glitch stems from faulty SYNC4 software that can cause the infotainment screen to shut down or reboot unexpectedly.

One minor crash tied to the camera issue has been reported. No injuries have been linked to the defect, according to the NHTSA.

More than half a million Ford F-150 trucks are affected, making it the largest group in the recall, along with other popular models:

527,371 F-150 pickups (2021–2024)

157,506 Edge SUVs (2021–2024)

136,968 Transit vans (2022–2025)

104,394 Broncos (2021–2024)

65,385 Super Duty trucks (2023–2024)

23,468 Lincoln MKX (2021–2023)

18,124 Expeditions (2022–2024)

17,909 Escapes (2023–2024)

8,949 Mustang Mach-E (2021–2023)

4,988 Mustangs (2024)

3,612 Navigators (2022–2024)

3,907 Rangers (2024)

2,718 Corsairs (2023–2024)

The recall affects vehicles using SYNC4 software versions between 1.7 and 1.9. Ford said there's no warning before the failure, which can cause the camera to freeze or disappear while driving in reverse.

Ford will send a free software update to vehicles, either at a dealership or through an over-the-air update for eligible vehicles. Owners will start receiving interim letters explaining the safety risks on Monday, June 16.

A final remedy for the issue is expected by the end of September. Owners will receive a second letter when that solution is ready.

The latest glitch comes after Ford was given the NHTSA's second-largest fine in November 2024 for not following federal requirements about providing complete safety information. Ford was fined $165 million after investigators found the company failed to promptly recall vehicles affected by a separate rearview camera defect in 2021.

Ford has also issued several recalls in 2025. As part of the $165 million fine, the company will remain under federal oversight through 2027 and must overhaul its safety processes, data systems, and recall decision-making.

Earlier in May, more than 273,000 Expeditions and Navigators were recalled because of two significant issues that raise crash risks. The SUVs had a defect causing front brake leaks, while at least three Broncos were given a "Do Not Drive Warning" when Ford discovered that suspension bolts may not have been properly tightened.

The automaker recalled more than 148,000 F-150, Expedition, and Navigator vehicles in April due to a separate problem with leaking brake fluid. Ford also recalled 24,655 Explorers because of a software glitch that could cause the vehicle to stall or shift into park while moving.

Ford issued another recall in January for more than 272,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles. Defective 12-volt batteries could suddenly lose power, increasing crash risks.

The NHTSA is also investigating more than 1.2 million Ford F-150s from 2015 to 2017. The agency is looking into reports of the pickups suddenly downshifting at highway speeds.

To see if your vehicle is affected, you can enter your vehicle identification number on the NHTSA's website.

You can also call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA's safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

