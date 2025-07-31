Back-To-School 2025 Deals: More Families Shopping Early To Dodge Rising Prices

Roughly two-thirds (67%) of families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade had started shopping by early July, according to the National Retail Federation. That's up from 55% in 2024 and the highest level since NRF began tracking early shopping in 2018.

More than half (51%) of families said they're shopping ahead of time because they expect prices to rise due to President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

"Consumers are being mindful of the potential impacts of tariffs and inflation on back-to-school items, and have turned to early shopping, discount stores and summer sales for savings on school essentials," said Katherine Cullen, NRF's vice president of industry and consumer insights. "As shoppers look for the best deals on clothes, notebooks and other school-related items, retailers are highly focused on affordability and making the shopping experience as seamless as possible."

Although spending per student is slightly down, total back-to-school and college spending is projected to hit $128.2 billion. That's expected to be a $3 billion increase from 2024.

From supplies for younger students to college dorm room necessities, here's what major retailers are offering:

Through Tuesday, Sept. 30, college students can get free accessories with eligible tech purchases. You can get free AirPods or a Magic Mouse with the purchase of a MacBook or iMac.

Shoppers can also get an Apple Pencil or keyboard if they purchase an iPad Air or iPad Pro. The offer is available in stores, online, or by calling 800-MY-APPLE.

Auntie Anne’s

If you buy $30 in gift cards through Monday, Sept. 1, you can receive a free Original Pretzel. Rewards are valid through Sept. 30 and must be unlocked in a reward account.

Cinnabon

Families with kids under 12 can get a free five-count CinnaSweeties every Sunday with the purchase of a baked good. The offer runs through the back-to-school season and is valid in-store only.

Families can save up to 50% on back-to-school styles, including Adidas, Dick's, and Nike. Backpacks cost $55 or less, and shoppers can find top shoe deals, plus 40% off sports gear and up to 25% off drinkware.

Dollar General

Dollar General is offering more than 70 school items at $1 or less, including notebooks, crayons and glue sticks, keeping prices flat from 2024. Backpacks are just $5.

Teachers can save 30% on select stationery through Sept. 6. Families can also grab lunchbox snacks at two-for-$5 and three-for-$6 deals.

IKEA

Verified students get 15% off their entire purchase through Sept. 30. The discount is valid in-store and online and requires IKEA Family membership and student verification.

Kohl's has deals on Jumping Beans tops from $6.99 and school uniforms from $11.99. Teens can shop SO and Aéropostale styles, and brands like Nike and adidas are featured across shoes, backpacks and water bottles. Kohl’s is also offering dorm decor under $20 and kitchen electrics under $25.

McAlister's Deli

Spend $25 on gift cards in August and receive a free dessert reward valid in September and October. For catering, get $30 off orders of $200 or more with code "B2S30" through Sept. 30.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Rewards members can get one free kids' meal with each adult entrée purchase every week in August. Members also receive 15% off catering orders of $350 or more with code "B2SCHOOL25" through Sunday, Sept. 7.

Office Depot is offering hundreds of supplies under $3, with prices starting at 25 cents. Verified teachers can earn 25% back in rewards on qualifying purchases through Saturday, Sept. 27.

Rewards members can also score 15% back during state tax-free weekends. Students can save 25% on select backpacks through Saturday, Sept. 13.

Staples is offering 35-cent notebooks, 50-cent crayons and composition books, and $300 off select laptops. Teachers save 20% in-store through Sunday, Sept. 14, and customers can recycle old school supplies for a $10 coupon when spending $30.

Target

The "Back-to-School-idays" event runs through Saturday, Aug. 2, with up to 30% off backpacks, kids' shoes, and lunch gear. More than 1,000 items are priced under $5, while personalization stations return to 500 stores.

Teachers and college students can save 20% with Target Circle and get 50% off a Target Circle 360 membership through Sept. 13.

Students who text "COLLEGE" to 22822 get 25% off, a checklist, and organization tips. The offer includes special back-to-college discounts and hacks for setting up dorm rooms.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is running its first-ever "UO Haul Sale" through Tuesday, Aug. 5. More than 1,000 styles are marked down, including clothing, dorm décor, accessories, and other exclusive offers both in-store and online.

Families can outfit kids head-to-toe for under $65, according to Walmart. The new tween fashion brand Weekend Academy includes full outfits for $42.

The 14 most popular supplies are priced lower than they were in 2024, while the retailer is offering more than 1,000 items for less than $5. Students can also save 50% on Walmart+ memberships, and select tech purchases come with free setup and a year of support.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

