Back-To-Back Storms Set To Disrupt Northeast After Wet Start To Workweek

The National Weather Service says a frontal system will bring rain to the region on Monday, Nov. 3, during the afternoon and evening.

Separate storm chances are expected later in the week, keeping the weather pattern unsettled. Despite the clouds and showers, temperatures will run slightly above normal on Monday.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that back-to-back storms will dominate the Northeast for the first full week of November, with only brief windows of dry weather in between.

“Signs of the changing seasons will be evident this week across the Northeast, as cold air from Canada funnels south of the border behind each passing storm,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

On Monday, cities like Richmond, New York City, Hartford and Boston can expect damp conditions during the day and evening.

Winds will pick up Monday morning. By Tuesday, Nov. 4, clouds will clear briefly, offering a short-lived break before the next storm arrives midweek.

A quick-moving system will bring more rain, showers and even some snowflakes, mainly in the higher terrain of New England, on Wednesday, Nov. 5 during the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 25 mph or more will be possible.

“Between Wednesday and Thursday as cold air spills southward, rain will likely switch over to snow across portions of Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine,” Buckingham said.

As the weekend approaches, another storm will barrel through, bringing more blustery and damp conditions. Some northern areas could see more snowflakes than raindrops, especially where cooler air settles in first.

Forecasters caution that steady rain later in the week could cause ponding on roadways and travel delays. While the wet weather may bring some short-term headaches, it could also help replenish soil moisture as winter approaches.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

