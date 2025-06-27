Pulitzer-Winning Washington Post Journalist Found With Child Porn On Work Laptop: DOJ

Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, was arrested on Thursday after FBI agents searched his Washington, DC home and seized multiple electronic devices, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. His first court appearance was held Friday in U.S. District Court in DC.

LeGro was charged with possession of child pornography, officials said.

Investigators discovered 11 child sexual abuse videos in a folder on LeGro’s work-issued laptop, according to the DOJ. Outside the room where the device was located, agents also found what “appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive.”

The case is being led by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The unit includes federal agents and detectives from DC and Northern Virginia and is tasked with pursuing child exploitation and trafficking cases, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

LeGro had worked at The Washington Post for more than a decade, most recently serving as deputy director of video, his LinkedIn shows. He previously produced for PBS NewsHour and holds a degree from George Mason University.

According to his Washington Post biography, LeGro was part of the Post reporting team awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for exposing efforts to discredit the paper’s coverage of Senate candidate Roy Moore.

LeGro is a father, public records confirm. He has reportedly been placed on leave.

No additional court dates have been released as of the time of publishing.

