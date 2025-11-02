Auschwitz Gate Displayed On Catholic School’s Halloween Parade Float Sparks Outrage

Bishop Senior issued a statement on Saturday, Nov. 1, expressing that he was “shocked and appalled” after learning that Saint Joseph Catholic School’s float featured the phrase “Arbeit Macht Frei,” which translates to “Work Sets You Free.” The words were infamously displayed above the entrance to the Nazi death camp where millions of Jews and others were murdered during the Holocaust.

“The inclusion of this image—one that represents the horrific suffering and murder of millions of innocent people, including six million Jews during the Holocaust—is profoundly offensive and unacceptable,” Bishop Senior said.

He noted that while the original, approved design for the float did not include the imagery, the fact that it appeared was “deeply troubling.”

“On behalf of the Diocese of Harrisburg, I express my sincere apology to our Jewish brothers and sisters and to all who were hurt or offended by this display,” the bishop continued. “As Catholics, we stand firmly against all forms of antisemitism, hatred, and prejudice.”

Bishop Senior said the diocese will work with the school community to turn the incident into “an opportunity for education and reflection” and to review internal approval processes to prevent a repeat.

The bishop also pledged to collaborate with the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition and the Anti-Defamation League to provide education on the Holocaust and raise awareness of ongoing antisemitism worldwide.

He concluded his statement urging prayer “for healing, understanding, and unity among all of God’s people.”

The current pope, Pope Leo XIV, has Pennsylvania ties, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University in 1977. He has not commented on the float.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.