Aubrey Plaza's Husband Jeff Baena Found Dead: Report

Baena and Plaza frequently collaborated on projects. She starred in Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017), both written by Baena. He also directed Spin Me Round, which featured Plaza (Parks & Rec, White Lots) in a leading role.

Baena moved to Los Angeles after graduating from NYU. Plaza also attended NYU, however, it is not clear how they met. The two reportedly began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2020. The couple was famously private about their marriage.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

