Coastal Concerns Grow As Atlantic Tropical Activity Ramps Up

“The tropics were unusually quiet last August and into the start of September," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. "The activity we’re seeing in the Atlantic basin right now is typical, not unusual. Every season is different."

From Friday, Aug. 8 to Sunday, Aug. 10, meteorologists are closely monitoring conditions near the Southeast coast, where a medium risk of tropical development could bring rain to coastal areas.

While the system appears to be trending away from land, the risk of rough surf and rip currents could still affect beaches from Florida up to the Carolinas.

Meanwhile, a high-risk area east of the Lesser Antilles is being watched from this Friday to Monday, Aug. 11. While direct impacts to land aren't expected yet, residents in the eastern Caribbean should stay alert for dangerous surf and rip currents.

If this system strengthens, similar hazards could reach the US East Coast by the middle of next week.

A separate low-risk area is forming in the northeastern Gulf from Sunday, Aug. 10 to Tuesday, Aug. 12, which could bring gusty showers and thunderstorms from Louisiana to Florida.

AccuWeather experts note additional low-risk areas for tropical rain and wind from Florida to southern Virginia this Friday to Sunday, and from Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Lesser Antilles into South Florida from Thursday, Aug. 14 to Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Hurricane season runs through Sunday, Nov. 30.

"It’s a good time to check your emergency supplies, safety plans, evacuation zones and evacuation routes," DaSilva said. "The heart of the hurricane season is right around the corner.”

