At Charlie Kirk Memorial, Widow Offers Forgiveness As Trump Vows ‘Hate’ For Enemies

Mourners filled the 63,000-seat State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, in Glendale, Arizona, where some of the most prominent figures in Trump’s administration and right-wing politics took the stage. Many vowed “retaliation” and “retribution,” but Erika Kirk — the widow of Charlie Kirk — urged forgiveness, telling mourners she has forgiven the 22-year-old accused gunman.

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” Erika Kirk told the crowd. “That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do.”

Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and other felonies. Prosecutors said they will pursue the death penalty.

“The answer to hate is not hate,” the 36-year-old widow said. “The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love, love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

Trump called Charlie Kirk a "missionary with a noble spirit" and a "great, great purpose."

However, Erika Kirk's call for grace contrasted sharply with Trump’s fiery remarks about his political rivals.

“(Charlie) did not hate his opponents, he wanted the best for them,” Trump said. “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry.”

Vice President JD Vance echoed Erika Kirk’s message, framing her husband’s death as bringing a “revival” to the nation, not a “revolution.”

“They tried to silence my friend Charlie Kirk, but today we speak with Charlie and for Charlie louder than ever,” Vance said. “The evil murderer who took Charlie from us expected us to have a funeral today – and instead, my friends, we have had a revival and celebration of Charlie Kirk and of his Lord Jesus Christ.”

Trump and his allies portrayed Kirk as a martyr for both the evangelical Christian cause and the MAGA movement.

“You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk,” said White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. “You have made him immortal. You have immortalized Charlie Kirk, and now millions will carry on his legacy.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.