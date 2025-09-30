Asthma Turned Out To Be Cancer: Within Days, NJ Teen Collapsed On Kitchen Floor, Died

The Woodland Park eighth grader was removed from life support Monday, Sept. 29, just one day after doctors discovered a hidden cancerous tumor in his neck or chest, according to Facebook posts from his mother, Maria.

Monday evening, she announced that the family would be removing him from life support. She said she washed and brushed his signature long, brown hair, braided it, and then cut it to be donated.

"I rubbed his face, gave him Reiki and told him it was okay to leave," Maria said in a heartbreaking update. "Calming meditation music was playing the whole time. He passed surrounded with love at 8:22 p.m."

The nightmare began in early September, his mother said.

“Alex hasn’t been feeling well all month," she said. "We assumed it was his asthma. He complained about not being able to eat much, his neck hurt, we thought it was from practice and he was wheezing."

Just last week, Alexander had been prescribed a nebulizer and antibiotics for what was believed to be a sinus infection, Maria said.

On Saturday morning, Sept. 27, Maria said her son was dressed and ready for a band competition when she told him to take his pill.

“He was able to say it’s stuck, he couldn’t cough, I tried doing the Heimlich but nothing was happening. He collapsed on the kitchen floor. Anthony came running and started CPR with Ed. I called 911 and opened the door,” she wrote.

Paramedics couldn’t find a pulse, Maria said, and at 11:46 a.m. doctors told the family Alexander had passed away. Minutes later, he was revived and placed on life support.

“Then they came back in and told us that they got a heartbeat so they were hooking him up to machines and going to bring him to ICU,” she said.

Scans revealed the tumor that had blocked his airway. “That was the reason he choked on the pill! So this could have happened at any time with any food. I’m glad he was home with us,” Maria wrote.

By Monday, the Borough of Woodland Park confirmed he had been removed from life support.

“We are heartbroken as a community tonight," officials wrote. "The Borough of Woodland Park extends its deepest condolences to the Billson family. This tragedy has touched us all, and our hearts are heavy with grief."

A GoFundMe launched by Michele Smith and Maria Perosi Billson has raised $25,000 as of Tuesday, Sept. 30, to help with medical expenses. “He has given his family the scare of their lives and they need your support more than ever,” the campaign says.

