Arturo Gatti Jr., Son Of Late Boxing Legend, Dies 'Same Way They Found His Father'

Former bodyguard Chuck Zito shared the news Wednesday, Oct. 8, writing, “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to say, R.I.P. to 17-year-old Arturo Gatti Jr., who was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday. The same way they found his father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago.”

Officials had not announced Gatti Jr.'s official cause of death as of press time.

Arturo Gatti Sr., a Montreal-based boxing icon and two-time world champion, died in 2009 at age 37. Gatti Jr. was just one year old.

According to NJ Advance Media, Gatti moved to Jersey City in his teens and trained at Ringside Gym.

Gatti Jr.’s coach, Moe Latif, confirmed the teen’s death on Instagram, posting, “It is unfortunately not a rumor or a joke. Arturo is gone. I’d appreciate if you stop reaching out at this time.”

Boxing News issued a statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Arturo Gatti Jr, who has died at just 17 years old in Mexico. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time. May he rest in peace."

No additional details about Gatti Jr.’s death have been officially released.

