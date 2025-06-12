A Few Clouds 83°

SHARE

Arson Suspected In Rockland House Fire: Report

Authorities are investigating a fire in a Rockland County neighborhood that may have been intentionally set. 

The scene of the blaze near Scotland Hill Road in Chestnut Ridge. 

The scene of the blaze near Scotland Hill Road in Chestnut Ridge. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The blaze broke out early Thursday afternoon, June 12, at Scotland Hill Park in Chestnut Ridge, near Scotland Hill Road, according to The Monsey Scoop.

Firefighters and emergency responders arrived quickly and were able to bring the fire under control before it could spread further.

However, suspicions of arson led to the Rockland County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) being called to the scene. Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were immediately reported, and no further details have been released as the investigation continues. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE