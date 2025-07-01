Armed Robbery Suspect Caught After Holdup At Rockland County Business: Police

Bergen County resident Nelson Morales, age 45, of Cliffside Park, was arrested on Tuesday morning, July 1, following an armed robbery last week in Garnerville, the Haverstraw Police Department announced.

Police said the robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. at a Garnerville business on Wednesday, June 25. Officers quickly responded to the scene and began investigating.

Morales was located and taken into custody around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday in Orangetown, according to the department. Authorities did not release the name of the business that was targeted.

He has been charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Morales was later arraigned in Haverstraw Town Court, where bail was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 secured bond, or $75,000 partially secured bond. He was remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.