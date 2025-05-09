Armed Robber Steals Laptop, Jewelry On Hudson Valley Street: Here's His Punishment

Sussex County resident Douglas Hill, age 29, of Newton, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 7, to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced.

The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. on December 30, 2023, when Hill and another suspect approached a victim on Ball Street in Port Jervis, displayed what appeared to be handguns, and forcibly stole a laptop, jewelry, and a wallet, the DA's Office said.

After an investigation by Port Jervis Police, including surveillance video and a search warrant, authorities recovered the stolen items at Hill’s home in New Jersey.

Hill later pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, admitting in court that he forcibly stole property while displaying a weapon. His co-defendant also pleaded guilty and was previously sentenced to prison.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked local and out-of-state law enforcement, including the Newton Police Department and Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey.

"While I have always and will continue to support the safe and legal possession of firearms by those licensed to do so, the use of these weapons by criminals fuels the violence we see every day," Hoovler said in a statement.

