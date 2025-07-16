Armed Man Barricades Himself In NY Home With Injured Mom, Sets Fire During Standoff

The incident began around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, when police responded to a home on Touraine Avenue in Port Chester after receiving reports that a man had locked himself inside and was threatening to harm himself and others, village officials announced on Wednesday, July 16.

With assistance from the Westchester County Police Department, officers were able to secure medical attention for the suspect’s mother, who was also in the home at the time. Soon after, the Port Chester Fire Department was dispatched when the man allegedly started a fire inside the residence.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, which was limited to a single bedroom. The man was then taken into custody by Port Chester Police without further incident. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect's name was not made public. The incident remains under investigation, officials said.

