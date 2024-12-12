Arctic Blast Sweeps In After Potent Storm With Strong Cold Front: 5-Day Forecast

The change in the weather pattern began overnight as the system pushed out.

Thursday, Dec. 12 will be mostly sunny with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s and wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour making it feel at least 10 degrees colder, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be continued cold both Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, with mainly sunny skies and blustery conditions both days.

Clouds will arrive on Sunday, Dec. 15, bringing a chance of rain.

Overnight, in areas farthest north and inland, rain could mix with snow.

Monday, Dec. 16 will be mostly cloudy with more rain expected and a moderation in temperatures.

