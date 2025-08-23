Apple Urges iPhone, iPad Users To Update: iOS 18.6.2 Blocks Critical Security Threat

Apple just released iOS 18.6.2, delivering a critical security fix for CVE-2025-43300, a zero-day flaw in the ImageIO framework that processes images systemwide.

The company says the vulnerability may have been used in sophisticated, targeted attacks.

The bug allowed a malicious image to trigger memory corruption, potentially enabling zero-click code execution — meaning your device could be compromised without you tapping or opening anything.

Apple says iOS 18.6.2 resolves the issue with improved bounds checking, blocking the exploit path and restoring device protections.

The update applies to all iPhones and iPads running iOS 18 or later, including iPhone SE models.

Apple urges everyone to install it immediately. Go to Settings > General > Software Update and download iOS 18.6.2 to protect your device from known, in-the-wild attacks.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.