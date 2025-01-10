Another Doc On NY Native Diddy Sets Premiere Date: 'I Kept Quiet For 18 Years'

Investigation Discovery (ID) announced that "The Fall of Diddy," a multi-part docuseries chronicling Combs' meteoric rise in music and entertainment and his allegations of sexual assault, violence, and other misconduct, will air on Monday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Born in Harlem and raised in the Westchester County city of Mount Vernon, Combs, age 55, became one of the most influential figures in music and pop culture, founding Bad Boy Records and amassing a multimedia empire. However, the series delves into allegations that have surfaced over decades, culminating in Combs' 2024 arrest on multiple charges.

Produced in partnership with Rolling Stone Films and made by the same producers of "Quiet on Set" about 90s and 2000s kids' TV, the docuseries features over 30 interviews with accusers, former associates, and insiders. These include D. Woods of Danity Kane, who shares her experiences working with Combs; makeup artist Mylah Morales, who details alleged abuse of singer Cassie; and former producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who alleges sexual harassment.

The series also includes perspectives from those who knew Combs during his early days at Howard University and his rise through the industry, as well as individuals tied to high-profile incidents, such as a 1999 nightclub shooting.

Through interviews and archival footage, "The Fall of Diddy" aims to present a comprehensive portrait of the mogul's alleged misconduct and the impact on those around him, ID representatives said.

Click here to watch the trailer, in which one accuser says she "kept quiet for 18 years" about Diddy's alleged actions.

"We did not realize the extent of the darkness," says another interviewee in the trailer.

ID's documentary follows the announcement of another soon-to-be-released film on the disgraced star: Peacock's "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and dropped its first trailer on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Combs has been making headlines since his arrest on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on a three-count indictment accusing him of running a criminal enterprise that involved sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

The indictment accuses him of forcing women to engage in frequent days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers that he referred to as "Freak Offs." To make sure his victims participated in these "Freak Offs," Combs would use violence and intimidation to leverage his power over them, federal officials said.

In addition to federal charges, Combs also faces a long list of lawsuits from past alleged victims, including 120 people with various allegations against him occurring over two decades all represented by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee.

