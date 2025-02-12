Another American Hostage To Be Freed Following Teacher's Return From Russia, NY Native Says

The unnamed hostage is expected to be released on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Boehler, an Albany native and UPenn graduate, said during an interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening, Feb. 11.

“It’s another in a stream of hostages. It’ll be unilateral as well. And I can’t release [the person’s name] until the person’s released, obviously it could endanger the hostage release and that I can’t do,” Boehler told the outlet. “But I can say that we expect another one tomorrow. And hopefully a lot more through that, because the president made it a priority to get all Americans home.”

Worldwide, there are close to 100 Americans being held hostage, he added.

Trump later confirmed the anticipated release, telling reporters it involves “somebody very special.”

The news follows the emotional return of Marc Fogel, a teacher from Butler, Pennsylvania, who had been detained in Russia since 2021 after being sentenced to 14 years for possessing medical marijuana prescribed for chronic pain. Fogel’s release was negotiated by President Trump and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in a diplomatic effort lauded as “amazing” by Fogel’s family, as Daily Voice reported.

Meeting with Trump at the White House on Tuesday, a visibly emotional Fogel praised the president, calling him a “hero,” along with the diplomatic team who secured his freedom. “I want you to know that I am not a hero in this at all. And President Trump is a hero,” Fogel said.

Fogel’s family issued a statement expressing their relief after more than three years of uncertainty. “This has been the darkest and most painful period of our lives, but today, we begin to heal,” they wrote.

Boehler, an Albany native and graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, serves as the US Envoy for Hostages,holding the rank of ambassador. He is also the chief executive officer of Rubicon Founders, a health care investment firm based in Nashville.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.