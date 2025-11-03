Animal Mutilation Case: Reward Doubled To $2K In Hudson Valley Investigation

The New York State Humane Association, working in coordination with the Putnam County SPCA, announced Monday, Nov. 3, that the reward, originally set at $1,000, has been increased to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

The case stems from a grisly discovery on Friday, Oct. 3, when Town of Kent Police responded to Holland Drive near Route 52 in the Lake Carmel area and found a clear plastic bag containing two mutilated roosters or chickens and one white dove.

Detectives from the Putnam County SPCA were called to the scene and confirmed the animals had been decapitated and mutilated, the agency said.

Investigators noted that the area where the bag was found is only a short distance from other recent discoveries of similarly mutilated animals, raising concerns that the acts could be ritualistic in nature.

One such discovery occurred earlier this year in April, when a bag containing a rooster and pigeon drained of blood and accompanied by objects resembling ritual artifacts was found floating in Lake Carmel, near Route 52 and Route 311, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Putnam County SPCA’s 24-hour confidential hotline at 845-520-6915 or visit www.spcaputnam.org.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.