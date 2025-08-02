And Just Like That ... Popular TV Series Ending Run

The series, which brought Sex and The City stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) back to screens, has chronicled the next chapter in their lives and friendships in Manhattan.

Since its debut, the show has revisited the glamour and challenges of city life, inviting both nostalgia and fresh perspectives.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King announced that the third season, currently streaming, will be the last.

The series will wrap with a two-part finale, with the last episode airing Thursday, Aug. 14.

King revealed that as the writers approached the final episodes, it became clear that this was the right moment to close the book on the Sex and the City universe—at least for now.

Reactions from fans have been mixed. Some feel bittersweet about letting go of familiar characters, while others welcomed the decision, citing disagreements with the revival’s direction and character arcs.

On social media, conversations range from fond farewells to debates about plot twists and relationships.

The cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker, has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to revisit their iconic roles. In interviews, Parker reflected on the show’s legacy and the emotional resonance of saying goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw, a character who has become a cultural touchstone for generations.

With the final episodes on the horizon, viewers are bracing for an emotional sendoff —one last cosmopolitan toast to friendship, fashion, and the city that started it all.

