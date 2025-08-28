Amtrak Debuts New High-Speed Trains Across Northeast As Trump Seizes DC's Union Station

Amtrak's new NextGen Acela trains launched on Wednesday, August 27. The first train left Union Station in Washington, DC, at 5 a.m., while a second one departed Boston's South Station at 6 a.m.

The upgraded trains promise faster service and more seats to the nation's busiest rail travel corridor.

"Acela is synonymous with American high-speed trains, and today marks a new era of next-generation service," said Amtrak President Roger Harris. "On behalf of everyone at Amtrak, I’m proud to welcome you aboard NextGen Acela. The future of high-speed rail starts now."

According to Amtrak, the trains can reach speeds of up to 160 mph, but only on small sections in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. Local restrictions, as well as winding tracks through urban areas and coastal communities, have prevented Acela trains from reaching their top speed on the majority of the Northeast Corridor.

The NextGen trains offer 27% more seats per departure, along with expanded weekday and weekend schedules. Riders can expect free 5G-enabled Wi-Fi, personal power outlets, reading lights, and an upgraded café with fresh food and beverage options.

Business Class passengers also receive cart service.

"From the moment our guests step onboard, they’ll feel the difference of a NextGen Acela train thanks to a more modern, premium, and elevated experience,” said Amtrak Board Chair Tony Coscia. “We are grateful for Secretary Duffy and Deputy Secretary Bradbury’s support on the project, and for helping it get over the finish line so Northeast Corridor residents and visitors can enjoy a whole new way to travel.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy praised the launch of the NextGen trains.

"With these new Acela trainsets, Amtrak will provide more reliable service and lower prices for the American people – all while increasing the organization's profitability," he said.

The new trains begin service as President Donald Trump expands his takeover of Washington by grabbing control of Union Station from Amtrak, the Associated Press reported. Earlier in August, Trump ordered thousands of National Guard members and federal law enforcement agents to patrol the city streets, a move seen by many critics as an authoritarian power grab.

Duffy argued that the Trump administration's management of the main train station in the nation's capital is necessary.

"Instead of being a point of pride, Washington's Union Station has fallen into disrepair," said Duffy. "By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost."

The NextGen Acela trains were assembled at Alstom's facility in Hornell, New York. Crews used parts from more than 180 suppliers across 29 states.

Amtrak estimates the project created about 15,000 US jobs.

"The NextGen Acela trains are the first high-speed trains built in America," said Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge. "The team at Alstom has brought nearly five decades of global experience in high-speed rail to the United States to deliver the fastest and most technologically advanced trains in the nation."

Acela service first debuted on Monday, Dec. 11, 2000. Amtrak estimates that more than 69 million passengers have traveled on the fastest train service in the Americas.

NextGen Acela is part of Amtrak's broader modernization plan. The company will also add new Amtrak Airo trains, more efficient long-distance locomotives, and upgraded interiors for coaches, dining cars, and lounges.

These are the stops on the Acela as of press time:

Massachusetts

Boston – South Station

Boston – Back Bay Station

Westwood – Route 128 Station

Rhode Island

Providence

Connecticut

New Haven – Union Station

Stamford

New York

New York City – Penn Station

New Jersey

Newark – Penn Station

Iselin – Metropark

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia – William H. Gray III 30th St. Station

Delaware

Wilmington

Maryland

Baltimore – Penn Station

Baltimore – BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

District of Columbia

Washington – Union Station

The full fleet of 28 NextGen Acela trains is expected to be in service by 2027.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.