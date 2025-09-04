American Eagle Stock Soars 24% After Controversial Sydney Sweeney ‘Great Jeans’ Ad

The actress’s now-infamous “Great Jeans” commercial — the one where she purrs, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring... My jeans are blue” — has been roasted, memed, and accused of everything from being a “Nazi dog whistle” to shameless Calvin Klein cosplay.

But while the internet argued, Wall Street cheered.

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced second-quarter earnings that smashed expectations: $103 million in operating income (up 2%), $1.28 billion in revenue, and a 15% jump in earnings per share to $0.45. The company also bought back $231 million in stock this year, trimming its share count by about 10%.

Executive Chairman and CEO Jay Schottenstein all but name-checked Sweeney and NFL star Travis Kelce, crediting their campaigns for “an uptick in customer awareness, engagement and comparable sales.”

The day after the report, AE’s stock went full runway model — strutting up 24% in early trading before easing back.

And just when you thought the denim drama was over, competitor GAP dropped its own viral bait: a music video of global girl group KATSEYE shaking it to Kelis’ Milkshake. Members hail from the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States — a flashy, diverse counterpunch to AE’s controversy-fueled buzz.

