Amazon's New Grocery Brand Launches With Staples Under $5: What To Know

The online retail giant officially unveiled Amazon Grocery on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The new brand combines favorites from Amazon Fresh and Happy Belly into a single line, spanning produce, dairy, meat, seafood, pantry staples, and snacks.

The rollout expands Amazon's grocery footprint as more households look for ways to stretch their food budgets.

"With Amazon Grocery, we're simplifying how customers discover and shop our extensive private label food selection while maintaining the quality and value our customers expect and deserve," Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores vice president Jason Buechel said. "During a time when consumers are particularly price-conscious, Amazon Grocery delivers more than 1,000 quality grocery items across all categories that don't compromise on quality or taste – from fresh food items to crave-worthy snacks and pantry essentials – all at low, competitive prices that help customers stretch their grocery budgets further."

Amazon Grocery includes supermarket staples like eggs, bagels, rice, ground beef, and fresh-cut vegetables. Most items cost less than $5, and the line also introduces new products such as cinnamon rolls, pizza dough, bottled lemonade, and frozen meals.

According to Amazon, customers bought 15% more private-brand products in 2024 compared to 2023, reflecting growing demand for lower-cost options. The new packaging for Amazon Grocery highlights nutrition information and uses less plastic, with apple packaging reduced by 50%.

The launch comes as Amazon's grocery business goes through changes.

Amazon recently said it would close all of its Go and Fresh stores in the United Kingdom, CNBC reported. In September 2024, the company also introduced Amazon Saver, a low-price grocery line offering foods like canned goods and condiments.

The new brand builds on Amazon's earlier expansion of Same-Day Delivery to include groceries. The service already reaches more than 1,000 US cities and towns, with a target of 2,300 by the end of 2025.

Amazon Grocery products are available on Amazon's website and at Amazon Fresh stores nationwide.

