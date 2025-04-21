Amazon’s Annual Book Sale Returns April 23–28: Save Big On Bestsellers, Kindle Favorites & More

For six days only, readers can enjoy major discounts—making it the perfect time to catch up on those “must-reads” and BookTok darlings that have been sitting in your cart for months.

This year’s deals include up to 80% off select Kindle ebooks and up to 65% off top print and children's books. There are also hundreds of audiobooks priced under $8. Whether you prefer reading on a screen, flipping through pages, or listening on the go, this sale covers all the formats.

Notable titles on sale include:

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

Twisted Love by Anna Huang

The Survivor by Josef Lewkowicz

What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking by Caroline Chambers

How to Train Your Dragon (Complete Series) by Cressida Cowell

Another standout pick this year? The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware. With the Netflix adaptation starring Keira Knightley set to premiere this fall, now’s the perfect time to read the book before it hits the screen.

The sale is also a goldmine for book clubs. Beloved author Jodi Picoult—whose emotionally layered novels are frequent book club favorites—has several titles discounted during the event. It’s a great time to stock up on discussion-worthy reads for the months ahead.

And it’s not just books—Amazon is also offering discounts on Kindle Scribe (great for note-taking and journaling) and Kindle Fire tablets, making this a smart time to upgrade your reading experience.

Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals to refresh your personal or book- club reading list.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

