All Aboard The Trump Train? Florida Rep Says Rename DC Metro Or Lose $150M

On Thursday, May 29, Republican Rep. Greg Steube introduced the Make Autorail Great Again Act, a bill that would block all federal funds to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) unless it changes its name and rebrands the Metrorail.

Under the proposal, WMATA would become the Washington Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access (WMAGA) and the Metrorail system would be renamed the “Trump Train.”

This is not a joke.

"WMATA takes $150M a year in federal funds and delivers nothing but delays, dysfunction, and decay," the congressman posted on social media. "My bill blocks funding until WMATA is renamed WMAGA and the Metrorail becomes the TRUMP TRAIN."

According to Steube, WMATA “has received billions in federal assistance over the years and continues to face operational, safety, and fiscal challenges.”

Citing DOGE, he added that the bill, “demands accountability by conditioning federal funding on reforms that signal a cultural shift away from bureaucratic stagnation toward public-facing excellence and patriotism.”

Steube called the renaming more than just a branding effort, describing it as “a mandate for performance and transformation.”

“Like any struggling institution, WMATA needs a fresh identity that aligns with efficiency, service quality, and renewed public trust,” he stated. “These new names serve as a bold rallying point for much-needed reform.”

He also cited upcoming major global events in the DC area, including the 2027 NFL Draft and FIFA Club World Cup matches, saying the city’s public transit should “meet the highest standards.”

Steube’s bill would make WMATA ineligible for the $150 million it receives annually from federal formula matching programs unless Congress amends the agency’s compact to adopt the new names.

"The American people expect modern, reliable, and well-managed public services in their nation’s capital," Steube continued. "This bill leverages federal funding to ensure the transit system earns the right to represent the nation on the world stage.”

The idea drew instant backlash online, with replies to Steube’s post on X (formerly Twitter) overwhelmingly negative and mocking. Users called it “absurd,” “theater,” and “a waste of legislation,” with many questioning the seriousness of the effort.

One user commented: “This is beyond parody. Our infrastructure needs real investment, not political stunts.”

Another wrote: “Renaming the Metro to ‘Trump Train’? How about focusing on actual transit issues instead of wasting time on this nonsense.”

A political analyst also chimed in, adding: “Steube’s proposal is a textbook example of performative politics. It’s not about improving transit; it’s about making headlines.”

But Steube framed the proposal as a strategic use of the federal purse. “Congress has long used its power of the purse to incentivize state and local reforms,” he wrote. “This act applies those same principles to public transit.”

As of now, the bill has no listed co-sponsors and no indication of support in the House or Senate.

WMATA has not commented publicly.

