Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley 28-Year-Old

Bekim Gjonbalaj, age 28, was last seen boarding a train at the Croton Falls Train Station in the town of North Salem on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 4:50 a.m., the Carmel Police Department in Putnam County announced on Monday, Aug. 19.

Gjonbalaj is described as 5-foot-11 and 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black sweatshirt while carrying a black backpack. He did not have his phone with him, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Gjonbalaj's whereabouts is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 845-628-1300.

