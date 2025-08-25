Boy, 15, Found After Going Missing In NY (Update)

Ricky Guerrero, age 15, was safely located after last being seen in the area of Weitz Road in Hopewell Junction on Sunday morning, East Fishkill Police announced on Monday morning, Aug. 25.

Guerrero was found unharmed, police said.

"We thank the public, our followers, and our partners in law enforcement for their assistance," the department said in its announcement.

Original Report: Police in Dutchess County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning, Aug. 24.

Ricky Guerrero, age 15, was last seen between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in the area of Weitz Road in Hopewell Junction, the East Fishkill Police Department announced on Sunday evening.

Guerrero is described as 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and light blue sneakers.

Authorities released a photo of Guerrero and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the East Fishkill Police Department at 845-221-2111.

