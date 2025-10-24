Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Last Seen In Hudson Valley

Police in Dutchess County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since earlier this week. 

Zarai Aponte, age 16. 

 Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Police
According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Zarai Aponte was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 20, on Livingston Street in the city. 

Aponte is described as being 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighing 140 to 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing dark-colored leggings and a light-colored sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information about Aponte’s whereabouts is urged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-4000 or the anonymous tips line at 845-451-7577. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

