Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl In Hudson Valley Gone For Days

Candice Flores was reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 17, and may be in need of medical attention, Yonkers Police said on Friday, Sept. 19.

Flores is described as Hispanic, stands at 5-foot-5, and weighs around 195 pounds. She was last seen in the area of South Broadway wearing a green cropped shirt and blue jeans with hearts.

The department’s Missing Persons Unit is actively investigating and urges anyone with information on Candice’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 914-377-7900. For emergencies, dial 911.

