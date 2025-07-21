Alert Issued For Man Missing For Over Week In Rockland County

Keith Moran, age 59, was reported missing from his Clarkstown home on Sunday, July 13, the Clarkstown Police Department said on Saturday, July 19. He has not been seen since.

Moran walks with a limp and has several tattoos, including a small red cross on his right cheek. Police believe he may be in Manhattan or Brooklyn.

Anyone who sees Moran or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Clarkstown Police at 845-639-5800.

