Alert Issued For Man, 64, Missing For Nearly Month From Rockland County

Michael Levoci, 64, was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Gilmore Drive in Stony Point around midnight on Wednesday, May 7, the Stony Point Police Department said in an announcement on Tuesday, June 3.

Levoci is described as a white male, around 5 foot 10, weighing 230 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. A photo released by police shows him wearing a light blue polo shirt.

Authorities say Levoci does not have access to a vehicle, but it is believed he may be attempting to travel to Long Island to connect with a family member.

The Stony Point Police Department is urging anyone who may have seen Levoci or has information on his whereabouts to call them at 845-786-2422.

Click the Facebook icon below to share this story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.