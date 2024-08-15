Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Teen

Jasiah Jones was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 15 after last being seen on Jackson Avenue in Yonkers on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at around 10:20 p.m., according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Jones, who is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds, is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention, officials said.

He is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. Jones was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white sneakers, and had a red hooded sweatshirt over his shoulder, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Jones' whereabouts can call the Yonkers City Police Department Communications Division at 914-377-7900.

