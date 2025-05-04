Air Traffic Controller Crisis Triggers Major Delays, Cancellations At Newark Airport: Officials

The staffing collapse has gotten so bad that United Airlines slashed 35 roundtrip flights per day from its Newark schedule starting this weekend, United CEO Scott Kirby announced on Friday, May 2.

Kirby blamed "long-simmering FAA challenges" that "boiled over" this week.

FAA tech failures left controllers unable to manage incoming and outgoing traffic, forcing dozens of diversions and hundreds of delays, Kirby said. But the tipping point came when “over 20% of the FAA controllers for EWR walked off the job,” the CEO said.

“This particular air traffic control facility has been chronically understaffed for years,” Kirby said. “Without these controllers, it’s now clear – and the FAA tells us – that Newark airport cannot handle the number of planes that are scheduled to operate there.”

As a result, United is making “disappointing but necessary” cuts to its schedule to “protect our customers.”

Gov. Phil Murphy called the situation “completely and utterly unacceptable.” In a post on X, he said, “The past few days have shown us exactly why we need to reverse the decades of staffing decline at the FAA.” He praised Transportation Secretary Duffy for committing to “supercharging hiring.”

As of Sunday afternoon, FlightAware reported 162 arriving flights were delayed, and 46 canceled at Newark Airport. United had 128 delays and 20 cancellations, while regional carriers like Republic canceled 42 flights — 34% of its schedule.

Kirby urged the federal government to designate Newark as a Level 3 slot-controlled airport, limiting scheduled flights to what the system can safely handle. He said he supports long-term investments in FAA infrastructure and staffing, but stressed that Newark needs action now.

“There are highly skilled professionals at the FAA… persevering through technology and staffing shortfalls,” Kirby said. “By using the authority it has, the FAA can help Newark fulfill its incredible potential to be a safe, reliable and efficient gateway to the world.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.